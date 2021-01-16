A cloudy and cool weekend.
1-16-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Narrow snow bands will produce a quick dusting of snow this morning... Very narrow, north to south oriented snow bands will continue to move southeast around 20 mph over extreme southern Illinois, the Purchase area and southern Pennyrile area of west Kentucky this morning. A brief period of heavier snow, lasting about twenty minutes, can be expected with these snow bands. Visibility due to the snow will be reduced during that time. Most of the snow should remain south of a line from Marion Illinois to Greenville Kentucky, extending southward to the Kentucky and Tennessee state line. If you are planning travel this early this morning, allow a little extra time to reach your destination and leave a little extra room between yourself and other drivers on the road. This snow will coat elevated and grassy surfaces, as well as untreated elevated roadways. Up to a quarter of an inch is possible in the heaviest part of the snow bands. This snow may lead to isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Air temperatures and most pavement temperatures in the path of these snow showers should remain at or slightly above freezing this morning, so overall road impacts should remain minimal.
Currently in Paducah
33°F
Cloudy
44°F / 33°F
