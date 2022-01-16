Another chance for some of us to see some snow overnight.
1-16-2022 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Patchy Slick Spots on Area Roadways Possible Late Tonight and early Monday... A strong storm system will dive quickly southeast into the Ohio Valley tonight. A period of light snow will be possible generally east of the Mississippi River. A dusting up to a half inch of snowfall will be possible, with the greatest amounts likely over the Evansville Tri State. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s, so some slick spots are likely to develop on area roadways. Bridges, overpasses and untreated roadways will be most likely to become slick and hazardous. Motorists from late this evening through Monday morning should slow down and be prepared for slick and hazardous driving conditions.
Currently in Paducah
35°
Clear
41° / 27°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Western Kentucky corrections officer charged with rape of an inmate
- Trigg County woman charged with murder in the death of her 5-month-old son
- Paducah man saves driver trapped in car submerged in creek
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital implements crisis staffing plan
- 1/15 All "A" Basketball Championship
- About half of Mayfield candle factory employees to be permanently laid off, according to WARN letter
- Maintenance man assaulted by guest at Paducah hotel dies Tuesday
- Michigan man who punched local referee sentenced to six years in prison
- FBI assisting in hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas
- Country Music Hall of Famer Ralph Emery dead at 88
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.