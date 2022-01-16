Tracking the end of the snow for the weekend.
1-16-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Smithland Dam affecting Livingston and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Evansville affecting Posey, Daviess, Henderson, Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...elevated river levels are forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 200 PM CST. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From this morning to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 37.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.2 feet Tuesday, January 25. - Action stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Paducah
28°
Cloudy
41° / 28°
- Western Kentucky corrections officer charged with rape of an inmate
- Trigg County woman charged with murder in the death of her 5-month-old son
- Paducah man saves driver trapped in car submerged in creek
- About half of Mayfield candle factory employees to be permanently laid off, according to WARN letter
- FBI assisting in hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas
- Michigan man who punched local referee sentenced to six years in prison
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital implements crisis staffing plan
- Tsunami advisory in effect for U.S. as waves hit Tonga following volcanic eruption
- Maintenance man assaulted by guest at Paducah hotel dies Tuesday
- 1/15 All "A" Basketball Championship
