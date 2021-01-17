Another cloudy and cool day.
1-17-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
35°F
Cloudy
40°F / 34°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Here are tonight's winning Mega Millions numbers
- Hot Pockets recalled over potential glass and plastic contamination
- Police release names of two women killed in Cape Girardeau crash
- Graves County surpasses 3,000 total COVID-19 cases
- McCracken County Democrats share plans to celebrate Inauguration Day
- More than 90,000 Americans could die of COVID-19 in next three weeks, CDC forecast shows
- Murray boys win second-straight All "A" region title
- Sportsman’s Expo in Paducah runs this weekend with safety measures in place
- How Betty White is celebrating her 99th birthday in quarantine
- Crittenden girls edge Lyon for All "A" region title
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.