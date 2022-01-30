Tracking a slight warm up and sunshine for today.
1-30-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
27°
Sunny
27° / 12°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Benton, Kentucky, man arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charge in McCracken County
- Woman charged with theft after police say she stole thousands of dollars from a local Dairy Queen
- Nashville officer in shooting loses police power amid review
- Western Kentucky corrections officer charged with rape of an inmate
- Louisiana non-profit spreads love and delivers meals to Kentucky and Tennessee communities impacted by tornado
- Police: Tennessee man fatally shoots wife, daughters, self
- Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady says it's time to retire
- Temporary housing made available to tornado victims
- Local PTA president pleads guilty to stealing from the association
- Lone Oak Elementary principal pulls triple duty amid staff shortages
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.