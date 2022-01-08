Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 36.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest of 39.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Massac, southeastern Pope, Livingston and southeastern McCracken Counties through 145 AM CST... At 108 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Barkley Regional Airport to near Lone Oak. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Reidland around 115 AM CST. Brookport and Ledbetter around 120 AM CST. Other locations in the path of these storms include Burna. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 15. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. If on or near the Ohio River, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH