Tracking cooler temperatures for the beginning of the week.
1-9-2022 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at Paducah. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Golconda. Ohio River at Cairo. .Heavy rainfall and recent snow melt will continue to keep water levels on the lower Ohio River in or near minor flood this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From this evening to late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 38.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 39.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Paducah
29°
Clear
48° / 29°
