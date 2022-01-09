Tracking when the rain will be done.
1-9-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 36.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest of 39.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&
Currently in Paducah
48°
Rain
48° / 26°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local man continues to fill generators and donate heaters to tornado victims
- Mayfield Independent Schools announces new dismissal times for upcoming semester
- Maintenance man assaulted by guest at Paducah hotel
- "Stay On Your Wall" - Episode 1
- Police arrest 2 suspects accused of burglary, kidnapping aggravated battery in Carbondale
- 19-year-old McCracken County man arrested for sexual assault
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- State police: Man killed after shooting at police officers at tornado relief distribution center in Mayfield
- Deputies arrest two women in McCracken County, charging one with meth trafficking
- Graves County court operations to resume in temporary location Jan. 11
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.