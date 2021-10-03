Tracking scattered showers and storms this morning.
10-3-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
70°F
Cloudy
70°F / 68°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Three people arrested during checkpoint for drug possession in Graves County
- Paducah Police arrest two people on drug trafficking charges
- Paducah lawyer accused of failing to deliver client's restitution check arrested
- Man accused of breaking into Bluegrass Downs in June arrested for alleged burglary at new Lone Oak Middle School
- End-of-life caretaker accused of stealing patient's medication arrested in McCracken County
- YACtoberfest to monitor noise following complaints from past Carson Park events
- Graves County jury recommends 30 year sentence for man convicted of brutal 2019 hammer assault
- State trooper shot and killed on Chicago expressway
- The police officer took a bruised toddler from an abusive home. She took his heart.
- Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate drops into single digits
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.