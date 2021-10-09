Tracking near-record warmth this weekend.
10-9-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
67°F
Partly Cloudy
84°F / 60°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Man faces multiple charges after leading McCracken County deputies and state police on vehicle pursuit
- Man, woman charged with first-degree rape of a minor in Carlisle County
- More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky, positivity rate continues to decline
- Pediatrician urges parents to get younger children vaccinated against COVID-19 once approved
- Kentucky promotes Operation Crash Reduction heading into the holiday weekend
- Paducah Police releases I-24 accident report for fatal June crash
- Three people arrested during checkpoint for drug possession in Graves County
- Biden becomes first president to issue proclamation marking Indigenous Peoples' Day
- Southeast Missouri man sentenced to 5 years for federal meth charges
- McConnell tells Biden he won't cooperate with Democrats to raise debt ceiling again
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.