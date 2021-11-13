Another chilly evening ahead.
11-13-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
37°F
Partly Cloudy
46°F / 30°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Lyon County man dead following fatal collision on U.S. 62
- Soldier surprises son during Pledge of Allegiance
- Paducah man arrested on child sex abuse charges pleads guilty
- Paducah Police: I-24 eastbound closed between 4 and 5 mile markers due to collision
- Martin man arrested for assault
- Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say
- EXPLAINER: Did Rittenhouse lawyers do enough to prevail?
- 11/12 Gridiron Glory
- Baptist Health releases update on COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees
- Crash blocking U.S. 62 in Lyon County
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.