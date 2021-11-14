Weather Alert

...Gusty West Northwest Winds Today... Southwest winds early this morning will increase and become west northwesterly behind a cold front that will pass through the entire Quad State region by Noon. Behind the front, winds will be sustained at 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph. The strongest winds will be along the Interstate 64 corridor through southern Illinois and southwest Indiana, where a few gusts near 40 mph cannot be ruled out. The winds will quickly subside by sunset. Use caution if driving a high profile vehicle, especially on north to south oriented roadways. The winds may also break small limbs and blow around any unsecured objects.