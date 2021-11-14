Tracking scattered showers this morning. Sunshine returns this afternoon.
11-14-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Gusty West Northwest Winds Today... Southwest winds early this morning will increase and become west northwesterly behind a cold front that will pass through the entire Quad State region by Noon. Behind the front, winds will be sustained at 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph. The strongest winds will be along the Interstate 64 corridor through southern Illinois and southwest Indiana, where a few gusts near 40 mph cannot be ruled out. The winds will quickly subside by sunset. Use caution if driving a high profile vehicle, especially on north to south oriented roadways. The winds may also break small limbs and blow around any unsecured objects.
Currently in Paducah
43°F
Rain Shower
43°F / 32°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local marching band wins national recognition
- Hunters required to check deer at chronic wasting disease check stations
- Why you can't find the biggest brands at T.J. Maxx right now
- Hospital suspends doctor's privileges for spreading 'misinformation' about Covid-19
- Titans place 7-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones on IR
- Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say
- Paducah man arrested on child sex abuse charges pleads guilty
- EXPLAINER: Did Rittenhouse lawyers do enough to prevail?
- Parkland activists heal over years while pushing gun reform
- Paducah Police: I-24 eastbound closed between 4 and 5 mile markers due to collision
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.