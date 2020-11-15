Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WEST KENTUCKY, AND PARTS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * TIMING...TODAY INTO EARLY THIS EVENING. * LOCATION...ALL OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WEST KENTUCKY, AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * WINDS...WINDS WILL BECOME WESTERLY 20 TO 25 MPH THIS MORNING WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND LOOSE AND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN SUSTAINED WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 30 MPH OR GREATER FOR LONGER THAN ONE HOUR...OR WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 40 MPH FOR ANY DURATION. &&