The rain moves out and gusty winds stick around.
11-15-2020 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...STRONG WINDS EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WEST KENTUCKY, AND PARTS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * TIMING...TODAY INTO EARLY THIS EVENING. * LOCATION...ALL OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WEST KENTUCKY, AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * WINDS...WINDS WILL BECOME WESTERLY 20 TO 25 MPH THIS MORNING WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND LOOSE AND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN SUSTAINED WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 30 MPH OR GREATER FOR LONGER THAN ONE HOUR...OR WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 40 MPH FOR ANY DURATION. &&
Currently in Paducah
54°F
Sunny
70°F / 43°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky again hits new high for COVID-19 cases reported in one day
- Man impersonating a U.S. marshal arrested in Calloway County, sheriff's office says
- More than a game: Disc golf team raises money for member whose wife is battling cancer
- Local doctor: COVID-19 vaccine could arrive by end of year for health care workers, at-risk populations
- 64th Telethon of Stars headliner talks importance of donating to event despite virtual platform
- Gigantic alligator spotted roaming Florida golf course
- Gun sales expected to set new records after Joe Biden's White House win
- I-24 westbound reopens to traffic after crash in Marshall County near McCracken County line
- Participants, families and officials celebrate drug court graduation
- Illinois virus numbers: 166 deaths, 11K new cases
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.