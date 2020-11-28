Sunshine and cooler temperatures for today.
11-28-2020 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
34°F
Sunny
34°F / 32°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 11/27 Gridiron Glory
- Kentucky saw a record number of COVID-19 case on Thanksgiving
- St. Mary elementary students to return Monday after judge's ruling on COVID-19 order
- Local business to offer deals, shopping options for Small Business Saturday
- Black Friday in Paducah: Smaller crowds and customers wearing masks
- Five people arrested after woman cuts sister with knife
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Justice Department rushing to expand execution methods like firing squads for federal death row inmates
- 41 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Calloway County
- Beshear files emergency appeal to keep religious schools closed
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.