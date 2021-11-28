Tracking cooler temperatures before we warm up.
11-28-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
42°F
Sunny
42°F / 38°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say
- Brookport Bridge to be closed for maintenance December 1
- Police: 6 charged in connection to kidnapping and shooting death of man in Paducah
- 'Tis the season: Stores in Paducah celebrate Small Business Saturday
- Cox, Southern Illinois knock off South Dakota in FCS playoffs
- Kentucky State Police locate missing Calloway County teen
- Black Friday 2021: Western Kentucky shoppers line up early, scenes reminiscent of the ‘old normal’
- Hopkinsville woman killed in crash on I-24 in Marshall County
- New virus variant emerges in Africa, stokes worldwide fears
- Teenage boy killed in crash on KY 91 in Caldwell County
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.