Tracking slightly warmer temperatures on the way.
11-6-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
28°F
Clear
57°F / 28°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Congress passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, delivering major win for Biden
- Ledbetter man accused of attempted truck theft, resisting arrest arrested in Livingston County
- New charge filed against Wisconsin man accused of threatening Murray High School in January
- Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say
- 7th person arrested in connection to kidnapping, shooting death of Louisville man in Paducah
- 11/5 Gridiron Glory
- Man faces multiple charges after sheriff's office says he tried to punch deputy
- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drives to be cautious after daylight saving time ends this Sunday
- Aaron Rodgers tells radio show he is unvaccinated, getting COVID advice from Joe Rogan
- Supply chain issues hit school lunches, districts accommodate students with dietary needs
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.