A look at your forecast for the week.
12-20-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
38°F
Clear
47°F / 24°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub
- Kentucky church finds temporary home after building is destroyed by tornado
- Volunteers Needed for Operation Christmas Tuesday Event in Mayfield and Graves County
- Carr's Steakhouse, destroyed by tornado, auctioning off 14 bourbon bottles to raise money for storm survivors
- Paducah police investigating shots fired incident
- Police: Girl gave birth after her father sold her to another man in Kentucky
- Person fatally shot by deputy in southeast Missouri
- No. 21 Kentucky-Louisville men's game postponed by COVID
- Mayfield Electric & Water Systems provides update Monday
- How to help local tornado survivors
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.