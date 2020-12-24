A cold Christmas expected.
12-24-2020 Overnight Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Very Cold Wind Chills Expected Late Tonight and Christmas Morning... Sharply colder air will continue to pour into our region tonight into Christmas Day, accompanied by gusty northwest winds. Actual air temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and early Christmas morning. The apparent temperature or wind chill is expected to fall into the single digits to around zero. Remember to dress in layers and cover your head and hands. Provide proper shelter for pets and farm animals.
Currently in Paducah
22°F
Clear
31°F / 22°F
