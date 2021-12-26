A look at your forecast for the last days of 2021.
12-26-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
48°F
Fog
48°F / 44°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Cape Girardeau woman arrested in relation to Christmas Eve stabbing
- Local church provides Christmas meal for entire community following recent tornado
- Police: 2 killed in restaurant shooting in Kentucky
- Police: Girl gave birth after her father sold her to another man in Kentucky
- Mayfield Electric and Water System provides update Friday
- Christmas Eve air travel well below 2019 levels amid flight cancellations as Omicron cases surge
- First Christian Church and First Presbyterian Church celebrate Christmas after having their houses of worship destroyed
- Grocery store announces closure after 72 years
- WATCH: UPS driver leaves family with heartwarming message
- Marshall County volunteers play the role of Santa’s Elves for storm victims in need
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.