Clouds increase throughout the day. Showers and storms return Sunday night.
12-4-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
49°F
Sunny
49°F / 44°F
- Manhunt underway for parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect, US Marshals Service offers $10,000 reward
- Parents of alleged Michigan school shooter arrested in Detroit, authorities say
- Dispatcher fatally shot while trading firearms at 911 center
- King Brothers Supermarket in Marshall County going out of business
- Light spotted over west Kentucky likely SpaceX satellite
- Plumbers uncover money in wall of Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church
- Sheriff: Student charged after threat made to Carlisle County school
- Mayfield police officers take fire while attempting to serve arrest warrant
- Sheriff's office warns community after woman scammed out of $8,600
- The parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect are charged with crimes tied to deadly rampage, prosecutor says
