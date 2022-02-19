A chilly start to the morning, but the 60s will be back on Sunday.
2-19-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
33°
Sunny
33° / 21°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Carbondale men charged in connection to storage unit burglary
- Missouri woman charged with murder after allegedly decapitating child
- 'There was something about the staircase that bothered him.' Inside the search for Paislee Shultis
- Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board reprimands Superintendent Donald Shively
- Paducah superintendent placed on probation by educator licensing board
- Paducah man charged with meth trafficking
- Pet food pantry in Mayfield has given thousands of pounds of pet food to help animal owners in Graves County
- Massac County's Hosman wins 800th game
- 3 arrested in connection to shot-fired incident in Carbondale, police say
- Concord Elementary gives deaf first-grade student special sendoff
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.