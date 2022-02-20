Tracking rain and snow for this week.
2-20-2022 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain is forecast to fall on already saturated ground across southeast Missouri, far southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Rainfall in excess of two inches is expected, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Currently in Paducah
57°
Clear
62° / 28°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Charleston Police Department investigates shooting at party
- Charity builds beds for Mayfield children and families impacted by tornado
- Supply chain shortage leads to missing items in grocery stores
- Two injured as helicopter crashes into the ocean near Miami Beach
- Pulaski County Sheriff's deputy dies in car accident
- 3 arrested in connection to shot-fired incident in Carbondale, police say
- 2/19 Prep Basketball
- Police arrest 47 of the remaining Covid-19 protesters in Ottawa
- Racers complete comeback over UT Martin 62-60, clinch share of OVC
- Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board reprimands Superintendent Donald Shively
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.