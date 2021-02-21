Clouds increase throughout the day. Scattered rain showers return this evening.
2-21-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
27°F
Sunny
38°F / 6°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local fire department honors Marshall County High School victims with new truck
- Vehicle that hit and killed Dawson Springs man found, state police say
- The US deported a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard
- Trump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving White House, while Pence declines invitation
- Paducah wanted in Livingston County for alleged theft of utility vehicle
- Land Between the Lakes holding virtual bison auction
- State police searching for semi driver believed to have hit man found dead along I-69
- Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky
- Woman dies of hypothermia, man hospitalized in Kentucky
- Men in recovery surprise long-term care residents with snowmen, snow angels
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.