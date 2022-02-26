A cloudy and cool start to the weekend.
2-26-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .Recent heavy rainfall will continue flooding along the Lower Ohio River through next week. For the Ohio River...including Paducah and Olmsted Lock and Dam... Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam and Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && ...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 41.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0 feet Friday evening, March 4th. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&
Currently in Paducah
26°
Partly Cloudy
29° / 26°
