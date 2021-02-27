Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Gallatin, Hardin, Massac and Pope. In southwest Indiana, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid. * From 6 PM CST this evening through Sunday evening * A consistent signal for locally heavy rain is forecast, especially tonight into Sunday morning. Storm total average rainfall is forecast to range from one and a half to two and a half inches in the Watch area and, with thunderstorms forecast, localized higher totals to 3 inches or more are possible. This amount of cumulative rainfall will be falling on recently soaked grounds from melted snowfall, so the ability to soak in all this expected rainfall will be compromised and likely to cause flood issues. * Low lands, streets, and small creeks and streams will respond fastest with standing water and flooding. Heavier, more sustained, or repeat rainfall will promote broader, more extensive flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. If you live in an area prone to flooding, be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth, and remember, flood waters are harder to see at night. Never cross a barricaded road. &&