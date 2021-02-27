Showers and storms expected this evening. Flood Watch in effect until Sunday evening.
2-27-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Gallatin, Hardin, Massac and Pope. In southwest Indiana, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid. * From this evening through Sunday evening * A consistent signal for locally heavy rain is forecast, especially Saturday night into Sunday morning. Storm total average rainfall is forecast to be up to 2 inches in the Watch area and, with thunderstorms forecast, localized higher totals to 3 inches or more are possible. This amount of cumulative rainfall will be falling on recently soaked grounds from melted snowfall, so the ability to soak in all this expected rainfall will be compromised and likely to cause flood issues. * Low lands, streets, low-water crossings, small creeks and streams, will respond fastest with standing water and flooding. Heavier, more sustained or repeat rainfall will promote broader, more extensive flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in Paducah
45°F
Partly Cloudy
45°F / 41°F
