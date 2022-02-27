Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo .Water levels continue to rise along the Ohio River from Owensboro to Cairo. Crests in minor to moderate flood stage are forecast to occur around the middle to end of next week. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo...Minor to moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 42.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0 feet Friday evening, March 4th. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&