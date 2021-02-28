Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Gallatin, Hardin, Massac and Pope. In southwest Indiana, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid. * Through this evening * Additional rainfall this afternoon and evening will be falling on already soaked grounds and flooded areas, therefore the Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening, until midnight CST tonight. Another one half, to one and one half inches of rainfall, is expected on average across the Watch area, especially the western Kentucky portion of the Watch area, this afternoon and evening. Locally higher amounts in thunderstorms are possible, particularly across southern portions of the Watch area in western Kentucky. * Given the potential for the next round of heavy rainfall hitting areas of southern Kentucky again, widespread flood problems, where they exist, will only worsen. The additional rainfall may also lead to new or more expansive flooding issues throughout the Watch area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Be sure to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. If you live in an area prone to flooding, or already experiencing flooding, be prepared to take action should new or additional flood problems develop. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth, and remember, flood waters are harder to see at night. Never cross a barricaded road. &&