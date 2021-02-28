Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today. Gusty winds are likely.
2-28-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Gallatin, Hardin, Massac and Pope. In southwest Indiana, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid. * Through this evening * A consistent signal for locally heavy rain is forecast, especially during the day today. Storm total average rainfall is forecast to range from one and a half to two and a half inches in the Watch area and, with thunderstorms forecast, localized higher totals to 3 inches or more are possible. This amount of cumulative rainfall will be falling on recently soaked grounds from melted snowfall, so the ability to soak in all this expected rainfall will be compromised and likely to cause flood issues. * Low lands, streets, and small creeks and streams will respond fastest with standing water and flooding. Heavier, more sustained, or repeat rainfall will promote broader, more extensive flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. If you live in an area prone to flooding, be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth, and remember, flood waters are harder to see at night. Never cross a barricaded road. &&
Currently in Paducah
64°F
Rain
64°F / 44°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah restaurants remain hopeful for business after COVID-19
- Girl, 11, finds parents dead in Missouri home; both had COVID-19
- No charges will be filed in case of local jail inmate who died after then-sheriff knelt on his neck
- Wallet hero steps forward
- Man charged with first-degree rape in McCracken County
- House passes Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package
- Person in custody after standoff in Brookport
- Strangers took in a delivery driver for 5 days after she was stranded in the Texas storm
- Tennessee takes over COVID-19 vaccinations in one county after doses stolen, children vaccinated
- Local providers planning ahead of phase 1C vaccinations
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.