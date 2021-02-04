Scattered showers and gusty winds stick around this afternoon.
2-4-2021 Midday Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...Gusty Winds Possible From Late This Morning Into This Evening... Southerly winds will increase late this morning and continue into the evening hours. They will switch around to the west/northwest behind a cold frontal passage late this afternoon and evening. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph along with gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible across the entire region. A few localized higher gusts up to 40 mph cannot be ruled out. Wind gusts are expected to gradually decrease later this evening and into the overnight period. These strong winds may cause loose outdoor objects to be blown around and also cause difficulty for high profile vehicles traveling across the region.
Currently in Paducah
44°F
Cloudy
44°F / 30°F
