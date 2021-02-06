Rain and snow return later today. Some could see up to 2" of snow in SE MO and S IL.
2-6-2021 Wake-Up Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...Snow and Bitter Cold Expected Tonight... An area of rain and snow will overspread the region late this afternoon and early this evening. It will eventually change over to all snow before ending in the late evening and overnight hours. The potential for 1 to 2 inches of snowfall exists over most of the region. With temperatures falling well below freezing in most locations by midnight, some slicks spots may develop on area roadways. Motorists tonight should slow down and be prepared for slick driving conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. The precipitation will come to an end before sunrise Sunday, but bitter cold will remain. Temperatures will bottom out from around 10 degrees near Pinckneyville and Mt Vernon Illinois to the lower 20s over the Missouri Bootheel and west Kentucky. Wind chill temperatures will drop to a few degrees below zero over much of southern Illinois, with the remainder of the area dropping into the single digits above zero. Temperatures over most of the region will not climb above freezing on Sunday. At this time, confidence in the snowfall forecast is fairly low, so stay alert for forecast updates through the day. If confidence increases, a Winter Weather Advisory may be issued.
Currently in Paducah
32°F
Sunny
32°F / 29°F
