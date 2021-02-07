Bitter cold temperatures expected today. Many will not get above freezing this afternoon.
2-7-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...VERY COLD THIS MORNING WITH BLACK ICE POSSIBLE... Low temperatures this morning will range from around 10 along Interstate 64 to around 20 near the Tennessee border. North winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph, which will create very cold wind chills. Wind chill readings will be at or a few degrees below zero over much of southern Illinois and adjacent portions of southeast Missouri and southwest Indiana. Elsewhere, wind chills will generally be in the single digits above zero. Please bundle up appropriately if you must be outside early this morning. In addition to the extreme cold this morning, any residual moisture on area roads, sidewalks and parking lots will result in black ice. Motorists early this morning should take it slow and be prepared for slick driving conditions. Although temperatures are not expected to climb above freezing in most locations today, some sunshine this morning along with very dry air should lead to improved driving conditions by late morning.
Currently in Paducah
22°F
Cloudy
42°F / 22°F
