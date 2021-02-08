Wintry weather expected overnight and throughout the week.
2-8-2021 Overnight Weather
- Kaylee Bowers
- Updated
Kaylee Bowers

Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Light wintry precipitation expected tonight... Across portions of southern Missouri southeast of a Cape Girardeau to Poplar Bluff line, far southern Illinois south of Route 13, and west Kentucky, expect patchy light rain and sleet this evening to change to a mix of light snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight. Significant accumulations are not expected, but slippery conditions may develop on lesser traveled roads and elevated or untreated surfaces. More significant amounts of wintry precipitation are expected to the north, such as southwest Indiana, the Marion Carbondale area, and the Ozark foothills of southeast Missouri. Use extra caution when traveling overnight and during the early morning commute.
...Two rounds of wintry precipitation this week... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will affect areas primarily north of a Poplar Bluff to Vienna Illinois to Owensboro Kentucky line overnight. A more prolonged period of wintry precipitation is expected from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning, with potentially significant ice accumulations possible. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one quarter inch possible. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Currently in Paducah
35°F
Cloudy
40°F / 18°F
