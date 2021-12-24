Tracking a windy Christmas Eve with temperatures in the 60s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Gusty Southerly Winds Tonight into Christmas... Strong southerly winds are expected to continue tonight into Christmas morning. The south to southwest winds are expected to gust from 30 to 40 mph at times. Be sure to secure loose outdoor items such as lawn furniture and holiday decorations. Also, motorists should use caution, especially those driving a high profile vehicle on east-west oriented roadways.
Currently in Paducah
65°F
Partly Cloudy
66°F / 53°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Ex-officer Kim Potter found guilty of two counts of manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright
- Marshall County housing over 400 displaced families
- State of Illinois to implement new contact tracing process
- A tracking device made by Apple is showing up in suspected crimes
- Calloway County Sheriff's Office asking for public's assistance in locating fugitives
- In wake of tornado aftermath, outpouring of donations means need for more space for items
- Police: Girl gave birth after her father sold her to another man in Kentucky
- Distribution at Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds halts for Christmas
- Forever Home Friday dog finds new home for Christmas
- Trump touts effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccine
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.