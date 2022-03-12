Tracking warmer temperatures on the way.
3-12-2022 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Paducah and Cairo. Mississippi River at New Madrid. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda. .Recent rain and snow this past week, combined with a minor flood wave moving downstream will cause a rise in water levels near Smithland Dam and Paducah on the Ohio River. Otherwise, Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly fall with flooding expected to persist into next week. The Mississippi River at New Madrid is expected to fall below flood stage tonight. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Mississippi River...including New Madrid...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 40.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CST Saturday was 41.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 40.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall to 40.6 feet and begin rising again early Monday afternoon. It will rise to 40.7 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Paducah
27°
Clear
32° / 18°
