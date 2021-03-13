Cloudy skies stick around tonight. More rain expected for Sunday.
3-13-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown... Golconda...Smithland Dam...Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam... and Cairo. .All of these points along the Ohio River have already crested, except Cairo which is cresting, and should continue a gradual fall. Points upstream of the Tennessee River confluence are forecast to fall below flood stage Sunday. For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, and Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. At Olmsted Lock and Dam, Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday evening. * At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 41.8 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall, dropping below flood stage early Monday afternoon. &&
Currently in Paducah
54°F
Mostly Cloudy
57°F / 48°F
