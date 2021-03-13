Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Smithland Dam...Golconda...Paducah...Cairo...Olmsted Lock and Dam...Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown .All of these points along the Ohio River have already crested and should continue a gradual fall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 42.1 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 20.6 feet Monday, March 22. &&