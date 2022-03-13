Warming up and tracking the next best chance for rain this week.
3-13-2022 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Cairo. .The Ohio River at Paducah, Olmstead, and Cairo are cresting at this time and should begin a very slow fall this week. Paducah and Cairo should fall below minor flood stage on Wednesday, with Olmstead expected to fall below minor flood stage next weekend. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottom land and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Paducah
55°
Sunny
58° / 26°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Avian influenza confirmed in Illinois backyard poultry
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County
- Paducah man wanted in connection with murder investigation turns himself in to police
- Katt Williams abruptly ends Nashville show because of bomb threat, venue says
- Tributes paid to US journalist shot dead by Russians in Ukraine
- Former police chief charged with stealing from city
- A 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says, but the company is working on a shot to handle all variants
- Woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine arrested in McCracken County
- Alec Baldwin pointed gun 'against all rules and common sense,' movie armorer says
- Former President Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.