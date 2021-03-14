Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown... Golconda...Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo. .River levels along the Ohio River continue to gradually fall. For Paducah and locations upstream, river levels are expected to drop below flood stage by tomorrow night. For Olmsted and Cairo, flooding is expected to continue until midweek. For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Paducah, and Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. For Olmsted Lock and Dam... Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 11:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.6 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&