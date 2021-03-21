Cool start this morning. Back to the 60s this afternoon with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
3-21-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
34°F
Sunny
64°F / 34°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 4 arrested, two on drug trafficking charges, after Paducah police search car, motel room
- FCC's Broadband Benefits offers internet discount amid pandemic
- Paducah bar talks benefits of later curfew during NCAA Tournament weekend
- Police: Man stopped for questioning in connection to domestic assault case charged with resisting arrest in Martin, Tennessee
- Kentucky coroner, ex-state trooper charged in federal court
- Deputies arrest woman accused of severely neglecting more than a dozen horses in Lyon County
- Girls' Region 1 semifinals are set
- Graves County man who recorded minors on cameras hidden in people's homes sentenced to eight years
- Man accused of threatening Kentucky elementary school staff with a gun arraigned
- Murray State set to honor Dennis Jackson Sunday
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.