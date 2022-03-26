Tracking another chance for frost Sunday morning. Severe weather possible this week.
3-26-2022 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Hard Freeze in Some Areas Tonight... If you have sensitive plants outdoors you may want to take some precautions tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the area with light winds.
Currently in Paducah
52°
Sunny
59° / 40°
