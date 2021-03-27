Sunshine and temperatures near 80 today. Strong to severe storms return tonight.
3-27-2021 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
49°F
Sunny
49°F / 47°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- KSP: Investigators have identified the woman whose body was found in a roadside ditch in Calloway County
- Investigation underway after body found in burning car in Metropolis
- State police searching for Kentucky teen missing since March 11
- KY 365 reopens in Crittenden County after stuck mobile home cleared from roadway
- Paducah drug investigation leads to child porn arrest, police say
- Bald eagle shot and killed in Lake County, thousands of dollars in rewards being offered for information
- WKCTC President Anton Reece one of 3 finalists for president of Kentucky Community and Technical College System
- McCracken, Murray boys advance to Region 1 championship
- How to fix a slow computer
- Murray regional site to vaccinate Kentuckians 18 or older next week
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.