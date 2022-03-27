Tracking the chance for frost and the next round for severe weather.
3-27-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...Hard Freeze in Some Areas Tonight... If you have sensitive plants outdoors you may want to take some precautions tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the area with light winds.
Currently in Paducah
35°
Partly Cloudy
35° / 35°
