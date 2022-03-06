Tracking scat'd showers, t'storms, flooding and gusty winds.
3-5-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam .The river is cresting or has already crested, but will remain in moderate to minor flood from Smithland to Cairo through much of next week due to additional forecast rainfall in the basin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 30.7 feet Tuesday, March 15. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
66°
Cloudy
66° / 61°
- Here are the companies pulling back from Russia
- Fire breaks out at Princeton dialysis center
- Survivors of Mayfield Consumer Products collapse file verified class action complaint
- Shawnee National Forest closes Snake Road early for spring migration
- KYTC looking for person responsible after 2 large paint spills reported in state roads in Paducah
- Woman finds Apple AirTag, tracking device in car
- Paducah teen reported missing Friday
- Multiple agencies searching for missing man after boat capsizes in Ballard County
- Summer Wells family no longer cooperating with investigation, sheriff says
- Putin dials up threats against Ukraine and Western powers as stalled evacuations trap thousands
