Timing out when the rain will return.
3-5-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .The river has crested at Olmsted and Cairo today, and continue a slow fall at Smithland and Paducah. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 44.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 23.9 feet Monday, March 14. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...Elevated Fire Danger Today... The combination of gusty south winds, low relative humidities, near record temperatures, and small fuels drying out from several days of dry weather will aggravate burning conditions later today. Given sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 35 mph, fires could become uncontrolled. Use caution if planning to burn today and perhaps consider another day if possible.
Currently in Paducah
59°
Sunny
59° / 44°
