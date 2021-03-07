Tracking more spring-like weather this week.
Breaking
3-7-2021 Evening Weather
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Indiana...Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Golconda, Shawneetown, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .Flooding continues along the Lower Ohio River. Crests will begin Monday and Tuesday from Owensboro to Evansville. Downstream from Mount Vernon to Cairo, crests are forecast to occur Wednesday and Thursday. . For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday, March 15... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday, March 15. * At 10:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 42.7 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CST Sunday was 42.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&
Currently in Paducah
54°F
Clear
63°F / 29°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 'Snake Road' closing for spring migration
- Johnson & Johnson vaccinations begin at west Kentucky pharmacies
- Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan after all-night votes
- 'Very, very excited': McCracken County Public Library reopens to public
- KSP charge Caldwell County man with rape, sodomy in child sexual exploitation investigation
- Here's what's in the Senate stimulus plan
- Possession charges filed against former Bardwell Police officer, Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says
- Trump wants top Republican fundraising organizations to stop using his likeness
- People take the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics
- Judge rules man accused of attacking 80-year-old woman competent to stand trial
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.