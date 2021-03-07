A chilly start to the day. Warming up this afternoon.
Breaking
3-7-2021 Morning Weather
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Indiana...Missouri... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Golconda, Shawneetown, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .Minor to moderate flooding is occurring continues to occur on the Ohio River at this time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday, March 15. * At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 42.6 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, March 14. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&
Currently in Paducah
41°F
Sunny
41°F / 29°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 'Snake Road' closing for spring migration
- 'Very, very excited': McCracken County Public Library reopens to public
- Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan after all-night votes
- Johnson & Johnson vaccinations begin at west Kentucky pharmacies
- Possession charges filed against former Bardwell Police officer, Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says
- Trump wants top Republican fundraising organizations to stop using his likeness
- Here's what's in the Senate stimulus plan
- A third stimulus check is in the Covid relief bill. Here's how to get your full payment.
- KSP charge Caldwell County man with rape, sodomy in child sexual exploitation investigation
- Judge rules man accused of attacking 80-year-old woman competent to stand trial
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.