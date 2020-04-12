A Weather Authority Alert and Wind Advisory has been issued for tonight.
4-12-2020 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
.AN UNUSUALLY STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL RESULT IN A PERIOD OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY... * TIMING...LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * WINDS...SUSTAINED WINDS OF 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN SUSTAINED WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 30 MPH OR GREATER FOR LONGER THAN ONE HOUR...OR WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 40 MPH FOR ANY DURATION. && &&
Currently in Paducah
55°F
Cloudy
61°F / 54°F
