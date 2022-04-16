Tracking cooler temperatures and rain for the weekend.
4-16-2022 Morning Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
50°
Cloudy
66° / 46°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Woman charged with assault in McCracken County stabbing
- South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
- Two men accused of killing cow in Calloway County charged with cruelty to animals
- WATCH: Wild turkey 'attacks' McCracken County Sheriff's Office vehicle
- Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Paducah
- YouTuber faces assault charge for pie-in-the-face prank
- Beloved announcer Ron Ruggles passes away at 75
- Sextortion schemes increasingly targeting teen boys, FBI warns
- Chicago man gets 105 years in fatal shooting of girl, 14
- Texas woman convicted of complicity to murder in deadly McCracken County double shooting
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.