Cloudy skies stick around this evening. Temperatures cooling down to the 40s.
4-17-2021 Evening Weather
Kaylee Bowers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
54°F
Cloudy
59°F / 49°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- McCracken County sheriff says claims made against deputies regarding drug bust are false
- WATCH LIVE: Prince Philip’s funeral procession and service at Windsor Castle
- Graves County man seriously injured after lawnmower hit by truck, state police say
- Beshear: 19 state workers filed false unemployment claims
- Grand jury indicts Calloway County man accused of killing Murray State student
- Transportation cabinet explains decision to conduct Brookport Bridge inspections amidst I-24 restrictions
- Homeowner holds trespasser at gunpoint, two men arrested for burglary
- Construction of U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland ahead of schedule, KYTC says
- Chicago bracing for protest after release of video showing officer fatally shooting 13-year-old boy
- Police ID gunman who killed 8 people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility as 19-year-old former employee
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.